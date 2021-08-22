Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of NetEase worth $112,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NetEase by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NetEase by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of NetEase by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES opened at $80.63 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.