Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $199.31

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $199.31 and last traded at $199.17, with a volume of 11474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

