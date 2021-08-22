Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.
Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74.
In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.