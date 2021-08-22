Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.