Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $3,311,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.