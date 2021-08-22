Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.
Surgery Partners stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $3,311,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.
In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
