Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.36.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.70. The company has a market cap of $518.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total transaction of $67,068.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after purchasing an additional 891,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.