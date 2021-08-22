suterusu Price Hits $0.0051 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. suterusu has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and approximately $317,931.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00807257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047482 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002093 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars.

