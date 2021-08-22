Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

