Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Swiss Life to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Swiss Life stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46. Swiss Life has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

