SWYFT Hits Market Cap of $12,233.84 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, SWYFT has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $12,233.84 and $5,083.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00808812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101942 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

