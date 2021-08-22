T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Decreased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 3.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $20,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.47. 500,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,530. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $219.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

