Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TNEYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.