Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report $170.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.46 million and the highest is $174.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $123.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $681.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $780.71 million, with estimates ranging from $720.18 million to $830.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,138. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after buying an additional 144,143 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after buying an additional 204,410 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.69. 424,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,310. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,254.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

