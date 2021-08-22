Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.52.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

