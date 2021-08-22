Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $253.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

