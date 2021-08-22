Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $283.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $253.40 on Thursday. Target has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

