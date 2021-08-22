TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.82.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.65.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. Insiders have sold 2,614 shares of company stock worth $166,785 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

