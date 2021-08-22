Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Ted Baker Plc (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 3,571 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05.

About Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

