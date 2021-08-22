Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €3.27 ($3.84). Tele Columbus shares last traded at €3.27 ($3.84), with a volume of 17,736 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,415.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $900.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.31.

Tele Columbus Company Profile (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber optic networks in Germany. The company operates in two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The company offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services. Its digital entertainment platform offers approximately 250 TV channels, and 60 digital radio stations.

