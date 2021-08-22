Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Announces Dividend of $0.88

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.8813 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

TLSYY stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Telstra has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLSYY shares. UBS Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

