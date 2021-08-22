Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terminix Global by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMX opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

