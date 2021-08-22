Ternoa (CAPS) Market Cap Reaches $18.10 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $18.10 million and $642,499.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00132139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00160683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,878.18 or 1.00119253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.81 or 0.00923415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.29 or 0.06524571 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,251,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars.

