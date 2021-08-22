Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 16,763 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22.

On Friday, August 13th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

H stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

