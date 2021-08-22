Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 1,145 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 612,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $1,433,890. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.