Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 4,315 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 543,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARR stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $748.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

