Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 262 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,650,000 after acquiring an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 389,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $152,944.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.