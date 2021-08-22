Texas Permanent School Fund Has $754,000 Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Guess? were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Guess?’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.