Texas Permanent School Fund Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FOX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in FOX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in FOX by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.