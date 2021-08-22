Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 418 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SMART Global by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGH opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock valued at $152,706,165. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

