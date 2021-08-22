The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.93 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.35. The stock has a market cap of C$97.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$85.00 target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.