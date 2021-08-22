The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $212.67. 9,335,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

