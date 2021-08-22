The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $724.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report sales of $724.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.70 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $578.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

COO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.18. 540,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.11. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $294.93 and a 1-year high of $445.81.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

