The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $384.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.30% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.64.

NYSE EL traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $330.18. The company had a trading volume of 958,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

