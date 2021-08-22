The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.23-7.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.27.

Shares of EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

