The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.12 Million

Brokerages expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce sales of $20.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. The ExOne reported sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $73.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The ExOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The ExOne in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 168.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

