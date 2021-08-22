The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.30 or 0.00496733 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.