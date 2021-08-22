The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNST. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Honest has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

