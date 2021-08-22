The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 466,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $547,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
