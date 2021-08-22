The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 14.6% in July

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 466,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $547,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.