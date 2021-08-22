The Mosaic Company (MOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 16th

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

The Mosaic has decreased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.