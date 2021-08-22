The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON:RNK traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.22). The company had a trading volume of 216,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The firm has a market cap of £796.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.14. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

