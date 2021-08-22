The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
LON:RNK traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.22). The company had a trading volume of 216,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The firm has a market cap of £796.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.14. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About The Rank Group
