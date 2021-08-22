The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $571.10 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $571.10 million and $303.03 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007555 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $711.07 or 0.01459186 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,439,937 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

