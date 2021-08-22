The Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The Southern traded as high as $67.12 and last traded at $66.99, with a volume of 117566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,567,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 12.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

