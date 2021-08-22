The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of The Toro worth $274,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Toro by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,078,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

TTC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 395,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $73.44 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.