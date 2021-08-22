The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $318.22 billion, a PE ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.