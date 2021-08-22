TheStreet Downgrades The Gap (NYSE:GPS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NYSE GPS opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46. The Gap has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

