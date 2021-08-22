THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

THKLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut THK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered THK from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34. THK has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.36.

