ThreeFold Price Down 12.7% This Week (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.44 million and $6,522.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00159778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00086095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002419 BTC.

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

