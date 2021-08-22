Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Trading 15.7% Higher

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG)’s stock price traded up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16.

Thunder Energies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRG)

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in production, distribution and sale of cannabidiol and hemp-based consumer products. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

