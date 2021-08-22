Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.83 Average PT from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.81.

TWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$437.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.