Time New Bank Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $288,659.00 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $16.76 million and $288,659.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.33 or 0.00818447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048144 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

