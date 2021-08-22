tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

TBLD stock remained flat at $GBX 252.50 ($3.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.61. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The stock has a market cap of £509.40 million and a PE ratio of 126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

